4 from CU get women's leadership training

Cameron University students Mistura Faro and Sujana Rupakheti and class of 2017 graduates Kalista Castillo and Vicky Smith recently completed National Education for Women's (N.E.W.) Leadership Program hosted by the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

Faro, Rupakheti, Castillo and Smith joined 29 other undergraduate women from across the state who were accepted to participate in a five-day, intense program designed to educate and empower them "to participate in politics and public service," according to www.ou.edu.

Mistura Faro, a junior who majors in biology at Cameron University, said by participating the program she learned more about herself when she and the other women explored their personal strengths.

"I also really liked the open conversations and expression of different opinions without causing conflict," Faro said.

In its 16th year, the program includes skill-building workshops, a documentary screening, an action project, a campaign simulation, a networking day at the Oklahoma State Capitol and various panel discussions.

The speakers and panelists were women leaders such as Lee Denney, a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives; Jari Askins, Oklahoma's 15th lieutenant governor; Leslie Blair, a Cameron Univeristy alumna who is the public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce; Cindy Truong, a district judge for Oklahoma County; Cyndi Munson, a member of the Oklahoma House; and Victoria Vazquez, a Cherokee tribal counselor.