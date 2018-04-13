3 area teachers receive cash from Lawton car dealership

Three area teachers received cash awards from Red River Best Chevy Dealers on Thursday afternoon at Classic Lawton Chevrolet, 8308 Cache Road, for their outstanding service.

The Chevy Educator Recognition Program committee evaluated more than 500 nominees for the contest, which accepted submissions from November until January.

Before announcing the winner, Jim Marks, who represented Red River Best Chevy Dealers, said what became clear during the evaluation process is that Oklahoma is blessed with many wonderful teachers.

"Your local Chevrolet dealer recognizes the importance that teachers play in the lives of young people," Marks said.

First place went to Wendy Howard of Frederick, and the two teachers who tied for second were Deanna Santos of Duncan and Amanda Roberson of Altus.

Howard has taught biology at Frederick High School for 15 years, Marks said. She previously taught classes in other Oklahoma and Texas schools for a total of 25 years in education.

Ervin Randle, owner of Classic Lawton Chevrolet, presented Howard with a human-sized $2,500 check and a bouquet of yellow flowers. Marks read aloud comments on Howard's nomination form, one of which described Howard as the standard by which all educators should be measured.

Another colleague wrote that Howard is "without question, one of the best" educators in Oklahoma and Texas, Marks said.