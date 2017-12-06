2.2 pct. utility rate hike on city agenda

Final action on the utility rate increase that will help the City of Lawton meet its budget next fiscal year and setting the sales tax note that will fund construction of the new public safety facility will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.

The meeting, which will include sessions of the City Transit Trust and the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

It is as the City Transit Trust that members will adopt the resolution that formally sets the 2.2 percent utility rate increase that is expected to generate an additional $736,000 for the 2017-2018 budget that begins July 1. The resolution would set the new rates to go into effect July 1 and are expected to raise monthly utility rates by $1 for those who are base level customers (2,000 gallons a month) and $1.44 for the average utility customer (6,000 gallons a month). Those new rates affect all levels of water customers, to include residential and commercial accounts.

Council members and the mayor split 5-4 over the decision to raise utility rates, with supporters saying it was necessary to support services and activities in the new fiscal year and critics saying city administrators would have to make only minor adjustments in spending to balance the budget without the rate increase. The water authority's decision on utility rates will be affirmed by the council during its session.