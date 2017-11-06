2017's 4th homicide identified

On the heels of the city's third potential homicide for 2017, Lawton police are investigating its fourth.

According to the police report, Kevin Greenlee was found dead from a gunshot wound at 1909 SW Douglas around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of Southwest 19th Street and N.H. Jones Street and found Greenlee dead in the alley, Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said.

"Detectives were called out to respond to the scene," Jenkins said. "Witnesses were transported to the station for interviews."

Greenlee's body was transported to the state Medical Examiner's office for autopsy.

Jenkins said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The homicide follows Wednesday's shooting death of Abidemi Adewunmi Farotade, a former Cameron University student.