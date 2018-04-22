2 men receive gunshot wounds Saturday

Two men with gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a triplex, 508 C NW 3rd, around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police Capt. Robert Puccino said witnesses told police one man fled the apartment after the shooting, and he remains on the run. No other suspects have been identified.

At least six people were inside the small apartment at the time of the shooting, Puccino said, and one of those people called 911 after hearing a couple of gunshots.

The events leading up to the gunfire remained a mystery Saturday night. Puccino said detectives were called to investigate, and several witnesses were taken to the police station for questioning.