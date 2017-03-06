2 corrections officers face charges

Two high-ranking, married employees of Lawton Correctional Facility who have been under joint investigation for nearly a year have been charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, among other felony charges.

Investigators allege that corrections Capt. Michael O'Brien and Lt. Donna O'Brien used their rank at the facility to conceal and enable the distribution of drugs and other contraband for years.

Donna O'Brien is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana in a penal institution, possession of a cellphone in a penal institution and embezzlement by an officer. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Michael O'Brien is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and being accessory to embezzlement by an officer; his bond was set at $30,000.

The investigation was carried out by Lawton Police Department Special Operations, the state Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General and the Lawton Correctional Facility, according to Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department

On Friday morning, detectives with Lawton Police Department Special Operations and representatives from the state Department of Corrections and U.S. Marshals Service arrested the O'Briens at their home, Jenkins reported. A search of the O'Briens' home, 2101 SW 38th, in March revealed contraband cellphones and chargers, homemade knives, tobacco, scales and address books, some of which had never been logged into evidence as required by Department of Corrections policy, according to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court.

After comparing evidence logs at the Lawton Correctional Facility, detectives discovered Donna O'Brien had marked some of the contraband as "destroyed" after initially logging the contraband as evidence, the affidavit states.

Detectives also searched Donna O'Brien's desk at the prison, where they found evidence packages containing marijuana and an address book that listed prepaid money card numbers, as well as information about Jana Givens who has been charged in connection with the Sept. 28 shooting of a correction officer in Lawton.

Detectives determined that the items found in Donna O'Brien's desk are evidence that she had "access to contraband for distribution" to inmates and used "prepaid money cards to receive money" from inmates, according to the affidavit.

After interviewing sources and witnesses, investigators determined that Michael and Donna O'Brien had been distributing the drugs and other contraband "in exchange for information and favors," the affidavit states.

One witness said that after he was caught with a cellphone he was taken to the Security Threat Group Office, where Donna O'Brien told him "something could be done about the cellphone," the affidavit states, and when he asked her what she meant, she said, "I like money just like anybody else."