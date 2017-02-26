2 city street repair projects almost ready to be started

Two repair projects in a southeast Lawton neighborhood will be the first upgrades tackled under the ad valorem streets program that city voters approved on Valentine's Day.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said design plans for the residential street improvements are about 90 percent complete, meaning Southeast 40th and Southeast 41st streets are almost ready for rebuilding between Bedford and Elmhurst. Once design plans are complete, city staff will bring the projects to the City Council for approval so they can be let for bids, work that now is possible because the City of Lawton has a new funding stream dedicated to street improvements.

Lawton voters approved the $55.3 million streets program by agreeing with a plan to keep the city's share of ad valorem revenue at 10.5 mills for the next 13 years, beginning in July 2017. Funding generated by the program will be dedicated to street work and Ihler has said while city staff and City Council members will be working from a priority list established after analyzing residential streets and arterials, there are three projects that are essentially ready to go, including the two streets in the Sullivan Village Addition.

The streets were among the residential projects cited in the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), as city administrators crafted a plan to allocate CIP funding to each of Lawton's eight council wards to address problems there. It was a concept used in a previous CIP, but city officials have said priorities always exceed available funding.

The residential streets in Sullivan Village aren't the only upgrades planned for east Lawton under the city's CIPs.

SE 45th Street

Ihler said the Southeast 45th Street expansion project, which will rebuild the east side arterial to five lanes between East Lee Boulevard and Northwest Bell Avenue, is slated for a spring bid-letting date by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), which is funding 80 percent of construction, up to $6 million. Ihler said Lawton is ready to go on the project, which will transform the deteriorating road into four travel lanes and center turn lane, as well as give it the city's first dedicated bike lanes, 4-foot-wide swatches on each side of the road, and a sidewalk.

Nine Mile Creek

McKee Utility Contractors Inc. also has begun working on an $11 million project to build the Nine Mile Creek sewer main, a trunk line that will stretch diagonally across east Lawton from the wastewater treatment plant to northeast Cache Road. Builders and contractors have wanted the project for years, saying it will open up the undeveloped east side to development while replacing sewer lift stations in several housing additions.

Ihler said the first phase of the project will stretch to East Lee Boulevard, and contractors already have installed 12,000 feet of that initial 27,700 feet of line and are working in the area of Woodlawn Road.

Public safety projects also are underway through the 2015 Sales Tax Extension, a program created, in part, to provide funding for those safety issues through traditional capital improvements projects as well as allocate money to hire new firefighters and police officers while giving pay incentives to existing personnel.

The major project under that program is a public safety facility to be built between Railroad and Larrance streets, south of East Lee Boulevard. Ihler said Dewberry Architect is 95 percent complete with design plans for the complex, which will house Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and the firefighting component of Central Fire Station.