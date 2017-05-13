2 city police officers receive promotions

Two Lawton police officers were promoted in a ceremony Friday.

Ulysses Henderson Jr. was promoted to captain and Anthony Bray became the department's newest lieutenant.

Henderson's father, Ulysses Henderson Sr., was proud to witness his son's promotion.

"He always wanted to be a police officer or a firefighter," his father said. "He was constantly putting my Air Force hat on and I would salute him. We had great fun with that."

"He's done two tours in Iraq," the elder Henderson said. "He's always been a go-getter and has always been a blessing to us. I'm so proud of him."

"I always knew I wanted to be a police officer, even when I was a little kid," the new captain said. "I was in the regular Army for four years and in the Oklahoma National Guard for five years. I enjoyed doing what I did as an intelligence analyst in the Army and knew what I wanted to do when I got out."

Bray's grandparents, Catherine and Kenneth Farris, were at the promotion ceremony and had lots to say about their grandson.

"He's a pretty dedicated young man," his grandmother said. "When he left to go to the Marines, it was a heartbreaker, but we knew he'd come back safe, and he did. We are so proud of him and we love him so much."

"I feel really accomplished right now," Bray said. "I've always wanted be in a supervisory position and now I've made it."