2 accidents reported near old Kmart store

Local law enforcement and emergency responders were busy Saturday afternoon as two vehicle accidents and a man trying to rescue his dog at Lake Helen all sent people to the hospital.

About 1 p.m., a black Chevy Sonic was westbound on Cache Road and Northwest 38th Street. According to Sgt. Tim Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department, the Sonic made a U-turn to go eastbound on Cache Road when it was struck by a white F-150 pickup traveling eastbound on Cache Road.

The driver of the F-150 was cited and the driver of the Sonic went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Not long after that, at about 1:15 p.m., the same area saw another accident, this time with a vehicle flipping onto its side.

An orange Honda Element was driving through the Kmart parking lot heading to Northwest 38th Street via Oak Street. As the Element was proceeding onto 38th Street, a maroon Ford Escape hit the Element, causing it to turn onto its side.

The driver of the Element was cited and both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to Jenkins.