16 police cadets receive badges

After undergoing 20 weeks of training in the Lawton Basic Police Academy, 16 candidates received their badges and swore before God, family and friends, "serve humanity" and "respect the constitutional rights of all" during the graduation ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Two graduates earned distinguished awards: Joshua Foreman received the Top Shooter award and Austin Sadler achieved the Top Academic award.

Fourteen of the graduates are with the Lawton Police Department. One is a Lawton firefighter and one is a Comanche County deputy sheriff.

The class spokesperson, Josh Gardner, took the mic to congratulate his fellow officers and remind them that serving as a police officer is not simply a job but "a calling."

Gardner said after he told his friends and family that he was planning on joining the police academy, he had to tell one more special person, his pastor, who said, "Son, that's a calling."

"I was under the understanding that being a preacher or being a missionary was a calling, not being a police officer," Gardner said. "I loved the idea of being a police officer, and I even took some college classes to be a police officer, but I wasn't sure if I believed it to be a calling.

"But, as I stand here today, speaking on behalf of my classmates and myself, I understand now that there's no such thing as 'just being a police officer.'"

His 20 weeks of training has shown him that men and women do not become police officers to merely earn a paycheck, Gardner said.

"(This training has) led me to believe these truths: We'll all work odd hours. We'll deal with, more often than not, the worst in people. We'll see things that most people have nightmares about. We'll miss family functions.

"But, at the end of the day, the 16 of us that are standing here before you have made a choice to live this life."

All 16 graduates of the academy have their own background stories of why they chose to become officers, Gardner said, but each one "walked away from something comfortable to become someone that others can look up to."

Looking forward to his career, Gardner said, "I can't help but believe that we have the opportunity to make choices day-in and day-out that can change the course of people's lives."

Gardner expressed his gratitude to supportive friends and family members, to Police Chief James T. Smith and his administration and to the training staff, which Gardner said made them "the kind of officers that (they) hope Lawton can be proud of."

When Chief Smith took the podium, he welcomed the Class of 2017-11 to the force, encouraged them in their future careers and offered thanks to the graduates' supporters.