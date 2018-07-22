12-week training to kickoff Spirit of Survival countdown

The Spirit of Survival is fast approaching in October, but the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma has set up a 12-week training regiment to prepare participants for the big run.

The two-day event is set for Oct. 13-14 with a bicycle event Saturday and a set of on-foot events Sunday. Alison Green, Spirit of Survival race director, said many people are intimidated by the idea of participating in the half marathon, quarter marathon or 5K events. That's why they have the opportunity to join a 12-week training exercise that will lead them up to the race and ensure they're in shape and prepared.