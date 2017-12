A Women's Conference is scheduled from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the South Shepler building, Wichita Room at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. This event is hosted by the Church of Blood of Christ and Bishop Patience Ndekwe. The theme is "The Rise of the Unbreakable Woman."

Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. For information contact First Lady Tosha Mac at 350-9817.