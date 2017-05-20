You are here

‘Proud Americans' back at Fort Sill for reunion

Sat, 05/20/2017 - 2:29am Staff

The soldiers of this incarnation of the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery, were only together for a handful of years, but time has not strained the camaraderie forged at Fort Sill and in Germany more than two decades ago.

The "Proud Americans" are back in Lawton-Fort Sill this weekend, and they plan to make a party of it. There was a meal  German food, of course, at Mutti's  on Friday, and today is jam-packed with activities, including watching the Armed Forces Day Parade and participating in the barbecue and music afterward, a scavenger hunt, and the big dinner tonight.

Jena Smith, an Army wife who organized this year's reunion, said no one knows exactly how many will show up; last year about 75 people attended the culminating dinner.

The 2nd/32nd this group knew had a brief but special history. Veteran Paul Shea said the unit was the first Multiple Launch Rocket System unit to field the Army Tactical Missile System(ATACMS), a long-range missile capable of striking a target from 100 miles away or so.

Shea said the batteries trained separately at Fort Sill and then were sent to Germany, where they went into training again as a battalion. When Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm was launched, more than a hundred soldiers were tapped to fill slots in units in the war zone.

The battalion's career as an ATACMS unit was short lived; by the end of 1993 the units had been disbanded and the soldiers sent on to other units.

