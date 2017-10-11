‘No Hunger Holidays’ program makes season brighter

"No Hunger Holidays" helped ease the burden for up to 400 local families here Thursday.

An initiative of Feed the Children and the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, it took place at Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C.

Jervis Jackson, director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, said several community partners also helped in providing haircuts and other services to those who came. These included Lawton Food Bank, Catholic Charities, Family Promise, ITS Academy, Oklahoma Works and the Department of Human Services.

Among the volunteers who helped recipients off-load boxes of food from the trucks and assist families with getting their boxes were 14 soldiers from 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery's Ordnance Training Detachment. Each family received a 25- to 28-pound box of food, a 15-pound box of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner and personal care items and a 5-pound box of assorted Avon products, as well as books for children and additional products from Feed the Children.

Feed the Children has launched its No Hunger Holidays initiative to feed 10,000 families across Oklahoma and thousands of families throughout the U.S. This time of year can be difficult for families who already feel as though they struggle to cover their basic monthly expenses. Through this initiative, Feed the Children hopes to bring a brighter holiday season to those it serves. In Lawton alone, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates nearly 20 percent of residents live below the poverty line.

Laura Hart talked about what the food distribution means to her family. She has three children in school, ages 15, 12 and 9, and after looking for a job since March, she finally landed one just this week. The food she received on Thursday won't be for Thanksgiving but for daily sustenance until her family can get back on its feet.

"It will help us tremendously. I just now started working this week, so it will be able to help us until my first paycheck," she said.