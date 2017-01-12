‘American Sniper’ widow to speak Dec. 8 at McMahon

Taya Kyle, the widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle, will speak at McMahon Memorial Auditorium on Dec. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.

"The doors will open at 4 p.m. and there will be refreshments and food in the lobby," Shawn Magrath, public affairs officer of the Lawton Soccer Club, said recently. "This is a fundraiser for the Soccer Club and we hope that we have a good crowd."

"We have a great auction scheduled too," Magrath said. "Robert Peterson, who is a local artist, has painted a picture of Chris Kyle and it will be auctioned off."

Other items to be auctioned include:

• A team ball autographed by the entire team of the Green Bay Packers;

• A University of Oklahoma football and an OU helmet donated by Lincoln Riley;

• An autographed football signed by Emmett Smith, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys;

• A Dell laptop Computer, donated by the Dell Corporation, and

• A 6-foot-by-3-foot American flag made of recycled fire hoses. The work was created by a local artist.