In an interview he gave to reporters from his deathbed, "The Hanging Judge" insisted that he never hanged anybody the law did, veteran Chautauquan Doug Mishler points out.

Technically, Judge Isaac Parker was right.

Though his "show no mercy" judgments reduced untamable outlaws to skeletons, Mishler makes no bones about the character he portrays:

"If you're found guilty of murder or rape the two capital crimes you die. There was no alternative. And so if he felt they had murdered somebody, he gave them the death penalty. And most of the people that he sentenced to die, I don't think they made many mistakes, 'cause it seems like they're a rogues' gallery of scum. They're horrible human beings, these people they killed. It's just Charles-Manson-on-steroids kinds of people," Mishler said.

He cited a deputy who found a man calmly continuing to play cards after shooting to death one of the other cardplayers. His late victim was still occupying a chair at the table.

"These guys are cold. They killed 'em for a hatband, a hat, a saddle, for no reason at all. A couple of bucks. ... As Parker uses the term, 'the spark of humanity is gone for these people.' So that is a lot of who he deals with," Mishler said.

Understandably, given his views, Parker made it a point to stay away whenever executions were held on the Fort Smith, Ark., scaffold. As many as six desperadoes might swing on a single day.

To see Mishler's presentation of the legendary Judge Isaac Parker for the 2017 Lawton Chautauqua, be at the City Hall Auditorium, 212 SW 9th, at 7 p.m. tonight. The performance is free, thanks to a grant from Oklahoma Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The living history interpreter has been on the road for the past month, doing his Parker impersonation at Chautauquas in Altus, Tulsa and Enid before arriving in town last Sunday. He will have a five-day break before he takes on his second new character of the year, Gen. John J. "Black Jack" Pershing, in Maryland.

Mishler said he doesn't practice his characters' mannerisms in front of a mirror.

"I think about what I'm going to do. I try to figure out who the character is, and then I figure out what I want to do with it. And then I try to keep it a little bit fresh, for me, by not really over-rehearsing it," he said.

When he does theater, and he does a lot of it, he insists on a lot of rehearsal to lock a performance down.

"When I do Chautauqua, I think it's more spontaneous than that, because I have to think and answer questions ... It's a little more improv," he said.

Researching "The Hanging Judge" is tough, for several reasons.

"There are not many writings by him because most of his personal papers blew away in a tornado a couple of years after he died," Mishler said. His home in Fort Smith, Ark., was destroyed, "so we don't have a lot of that. We don't. If there are letters out there, we really don't have many of those. What we have is the court cases, and a few comments he made to the newspapers over the years. And that's all we know about him."

There are no real biographies devoted to Parker. There are books about the Federal Court of the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith that include him because he was so central to it, but they too suffer from lack of documentation.

"For years and years and years, the number of how many people he hung was just all over the place, because nobody really went into the records. The court records are still a terrible mess. ... Most people now have agreed that the one who's gone in and went through the records to get the total number, got 79. So most people agree with 79 now as the actual number of hangings," Mishler said.

Searching the records is a daunting task because cases were not assigned docket numbers in those days. To find the materials associated with any one case means looking for witnesses in one file, the arresting officer in another and the case itself in yet another. Cases were filed alphabetically by name, not by year. A lot of the records are in shorthand.

"They finally have digitized it, but it's still a mess," Mishler said.