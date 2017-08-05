Youths have a blast at shoot

DUNCAN The shooters kids like Dustin McDevitt of Duncan, Gavin Sirmons of Altus and Rylea Bennett of Anadarko were focused on just one thing: busting clay.

And hundreds upon hundreds of bright orange targets launched downrange Saturday at the Duncan Gun Club did go down in pieces blasted in midair by youngsters ages 10-19 carefully aiming their 12- and 20-gauge shotguns.

Of course, the boys and girls were having fun, too, which made the day pretty complete for Jonathan Jeffrey. The 4-H educator for Stephens County helped to organize the Duncan 4-H Spring Trap Shoot, a red letter day on the area 4-H calendar. It attracted about 190 kids in all, along with many parents, grandparents and siblings from 14 counties to the gun club's range near the southeastern edge of Duncan Lake.

But Jeffrey said the shooting sports event was about much more than just kids getting together to obliterate a bunch of flying targets made of clay. In fact, all 4-H activities, he said, which these days might include everything from rocket launches to yoga classes, are ultimately about youth development. The real aim pun intended is to encourage kids to be around positive adult role models and other students with good attitudes, to cultivate characteristics like patience and perseverance and to encourage kids to become leaders, even mentors, to younger ones following along behind them.