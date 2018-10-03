Youth Art Month celebrated in Duncan

DUNCAN March is Youth Art Month, and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is serving as an exhibition host for area high schools.

This year's national theme is "Building Community Through Art." This is the eighth year the Heritage Center has participated in and encouraged young artists during Youth Art Month.

Paintings, drawings, sculpture, pottery, mosaics and photography are on display in this year's show, which ends March 31 at the center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.

For the first time this year, students from Lawton Public Schools and Walters High School are participating, as well as Torah Meadow Home School. Other schools include Duncan High School, Marlow High School and FAME Academy which includes students from Comanche, Walters and Ryan. Several students have multiple entries.

Dalton Reid, a Duncan High School senior, is an intern at the Heritage Center and he's helped install the show as part of his internship. His artwork is in the show and he has participated in Youth Art Month previously. There is no charge to students for entering their artwork in the show.

Students in the 2018 Youth Art Month show are:

Duncan

Seniors Dalton Reid, Jazzi Dorn, Tyler Alley, Adolfo Barrientos, and Carlos Izaguirre; juniors Lillian Rivas, Kara Nichols, Carlos Estrada, Emely Hernandez, Hali Long, Kaylee Brammer, Merelyn Avalos, Genesis Ojeda; sophomores Cassie Gonzalez, Jadyn Seeberger, Araliz Ramirez, Stephanie Munoz, Geneva Burdine, Ryan Murrah and Elwin Avalos; freshmen Amber Armstrong, Nathan Hudson, Alexandra Wilson, Macy Prewett, Cheyanne Young, Cherokee Carroll, Jayson Ray, Braden Gregory, Lorelei Bridwell, Reece Walker, Madison Jarrett and Alyssa Standifer. Duncan AP Art students: Kara Whitt, Katy Whitt, Maci Alexander, Maddison Allen, Summer Hesbrook, Lizzy Boyd, Hope Sprouse and Peyton Hopkins.