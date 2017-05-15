WWII vet, 101, breaks skydiving record

LONDON (AP) A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive.

Bryson William Verdun Hayes completed a tandem skydive from 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) with members of his extended family on Sunday at an airfield in Honiton, southwestern England.

Among those jumping were Hayes' son, grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter.

At the age of 101 years, 38 days, Hayes broke the Guinness World Record held by Canada's Armand Gendreau, who jumped in 2013 at 101 years, three days.