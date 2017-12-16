Woman who accused Anderson speaks out

NORMAN (AP) A woman who accused Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson of sexual assault says she's dropping her protective order against him.

The woman also says authorities' handling of her case has diminished her faith in the justice system.

The woman's comments came in a statement released Friday by an organization that advocates for victims of sexual abuse by athletes. She says prosecutors projected bias during a Thursday news conference where they announced that Anderson would not face criminal charges.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn declined to respond to the woman's statement.