Woman released on bail in incest case

A 43-year-old Duncan mom arrested for being married to her daughter is free on $10,000 bond.

Meanwhile, her daughter/wife remains in jail.

Court records indicate that Patricia Ann Spann bonded out of Stephens County jail Tuesday.

Spann and Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 25, were each charged last week in Stephens County District Court with felony counts of incest. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The women were married March 25 in Comanche County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Duncan police began investigating them Aug. 26 when, during the course of an investigation regarding a child or children in the Spanns' Duncan house an Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division investigator learned of their relationship.

Patricia Spann stated that she is the biological mother of Misty Spann and two other males all the product from a first marriage and that she'd lost custody of the children to their father's mother, who adopted them. Her name was removed from the birth certificates. It was later learned that she'd never married the three children's father.