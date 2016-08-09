Woman pleads guilty in death

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma City woman whose first-degree murder conviction was overturned has now pleaded guilty to the crime.

The Oklahoman reports that 37-year-old Loretta Hawks pleaded guilty to the 2012 stabbing death of Arthur Strozewski.

Hawks was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder, burglary and two counts of kidnapping in Cleveland County District Court.

Hawks was convicted in 2014 on the charges and sentenced to life in prison, but the conviction and sentence was overturned by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The court found that prosecutors failed to show that Hawks intended and encouraged the killing of Strozewski.