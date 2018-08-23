Woman jailed for stabbing ex-husband

A Chickasha woman is in jail for stabbing a man three times and for kicking an Apache police officer during her arrest.

Wanda Darlene Rutledge, 55, made her initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of felony crimes, records indicate. She faces 20 years to life in prison for the weapon assault charge.