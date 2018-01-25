Woman convicted of retirement plan theft

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for embezzling more than $450,000 from a retirement and health benefits plan for unionized engineers.

The Oklahoman reports that 51-year-old Susan Michelle Tyson of Yukon had pleaded guilty to wire fraud for making dozens of unauthorized transfers to her bank account. A federal judge ordered Tuesday for Tyson to pay nearly $310,000 in restitution, in addition to the sentence.

Prosecutors say Tyson was a bookkeeper at Zenith American Solutions Inc., an Oklahoma City company that managed assets owned by Oklahoma Operating Engineers Welfare Plan. Tyson submitted duplicate invoices to the benefits plan to make her transfers appear legitimate.