Woman charged with selling drugs, tied to late July homicide
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:38pm Scott Rains
A 22-year-old Lawton woman was charged with selling cocaine in a drug deal gone wrong that resulted in the city's sixth homicide of the year.
Tiffany Anderson made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of distribution of controlled dangerous substances cocaine, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by 5 years to life in prison.