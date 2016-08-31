Woman accused in crucifix slaying

OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma woman accused of killing her daughter by forcing a crucifix down her throat told police she believed the 33-year-old woman had been possessed by the devil.

KFOR-TV reports that police went to the suspect's Oklahoma City home Saturday afternoon and found Geneva Gomez dead on the ground with a crucifix placed on her chest. Officers say they found Gomez's body arranged in the shape of a cross.

The Oklahoman reports that Geneva's ex-boyfriend, Francisco Merlos, discovered the body when he went to the home to check on her. Merlos said he frantically tried to leave, but Juanita Gomez, 49, kept him from escaping. Merlos told the newspaper that he called 911 after managing to get out of the house. A friend waiting outside told Merlos to go back and try to administer CPR.

Court records say 49-year-old Juanita Gomez told police she believed her daughter was possessed by the devil. She said she punched her daughter and forced a crucifix and a religious medallion down her throat.

The woman faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond.