Wintry weather reported in parts of state

What a difference a day makes.

Thursday in Southwest Oklahoma was sunny and mild with a high in the mid-60s. Friday hit a high of 37 degrees just after midnight and most of the day saw rain, sleet and snow yes, snow falling.

The wintry conditions made road surfaces wet and several accidents were reported in the area.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident involving a truck in the westbound lane of H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Fletcher at around 11 a.m. and a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 277 near Logue Chapel Road south of Geronimo around 4:45 p.m. No information was available on the accident near Geronimo, but a medical helicopter was called. The accident closed the highway in both directions for about three hours.

Numerous other accidents were reported in the area, most of which were non-injury. Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said that officers responded to some traffic accidents Friday but was uncertain if those mishaps were weather-related.

Light freezing rain was reported in Lawton for a two-hour period from just before 11 a.m. to just before 1 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as temperatures were around or just above the freezing mark.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported 0.07 of an inch while Fort Sill reported 0.02 of an inch. Other area rain totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 0.25 of an inch, and Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.01 of an inch. Rainfall totals reported at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Walters, 0.21 of an inch; Waurika, 0.14 of an inch; Velma, 0.02 of an inch; and Grandfield, 0.01 of an inch.

Light snow in Stephens County

Although there was some sleet and rain in below freezing temperatures on Friday, law enforcement had not reported any weather-related accidents in Stephens County by late afternoon.