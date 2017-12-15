Fire trucks, donuts and exotic tarantulas marked the official kickoff of Elgin Middle's School Winter Wishes program.

There was no emergency at the fifth grade annex building, but many slowed to crane their necks as an Elgin Volunteer Fire Department truck pulled into the circle drive Thursday morning. With a smile on his face, Anthony "Flip" DeFilippo climbed out of his truck and casually walked into the school. He wasn't there for a fire or for a medical emergency but rather to grant a fifth-grade student's ultimate wish to become a firefighter.

"Winter Wishes is an amazing program," he said. "We have the Crawds n' Rods fundraiser and community events and it's for stuff exactly like this."

Neya Bates has wanted to be a firefighter since she could remember. She still has a few years to go before she can climb into the truck as an active firefighter, but she got the chance to do just that as an honorary member of the department Thursday. Donning her own helmet, the young fifth grader took her place in the passenger seat of the fire truck before it departed with flashing lights.

"It was so much fun," she said. "I'm overwhelmed."

Bates was joined by her friend, Selena Sweetland, who made the wish for her to become a firefighter for a day. When the Winter Wishes wish forms were passed out earlier this year, Sweetland knew she wanted to do something for Bates. The latter has fantasized about being a firefighter, so the wish was easy to make.

"She's always talking about wanting to be a firefighter when she grows up," Sweetland said. "So I quickly wrote that down because I knew that's what she would want."

Across Mighty Owl Drive, at the Elgin Middle School building, a pair of Hilliary Communications vans pulled up to deliver a special gift for one of the Winter Wish program's main coordinators, Anita West. The seventh grade teacher has used the story of Chris Rosati, who fought against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, in her kindness curriculum ever since she stumbled onto his story more than a year ago. A young father, he wanted to steal a donut truck and deliver donuts to children because, in his idea, one box of donuts contained 12 chances to make people smile.

"The kids listened to what he had to say and they felt empathetic for the adversity he was facing," West said. "The greatest takeaway from his words and actions is the notion that one small act of kindness has the ability to create a ripple effect and we, as EMS students and faculty, have the chance to change the world."

Winter Wishes co-coordinator Melissa Evon came up with the idea this past weekend to hand out 750 donuts one for each student, staff and faculty member at the middle school as part of the kickoff. It would be the fulfillment of a wish made for West to continue Rosati's mission, even after he died earlier this year. West was overcome with joyful tears when she found out.