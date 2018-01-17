Winter keeps icy grip on Oklahoma

Southwest Oklahomans woke up to single-digit temperatures Tuesday morning and did not see temperatures reach above the 20s during the day despite sunshine.

However, today's forecast calls for temperatures to return above the freezing mark but only to the mid-30s with southwest winds. That is to be followed by temperatures reaching into the 50s on Thursday and 50s and 60s for the weekend.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported a low of 9 degrees while Fort Sill saw a low of 8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Other area low temperatures as confirmed by NWS included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 8 degrees; Frederick Municipal Airport, 8 degrees; Altus Air Force Base, 5 degrees; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 7 degrees; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 6 degrees at 6:53 a.m.