Winds destroy Murphy Farms

WALTERS - Murphy Farms suffered devastating loss during high winds and rain Thursday evening.

Elisabeth Murphy said Friday that the storm hit the farm directly and tore down a new 200-foot greenhouse that was built within the last year.

"It's just spaghetti," Murphy said. "It's 17 feet tall. It looks horrible, all twisted. There's just no fixing it. It's gone."

Other greenhouses on the farm were flooded and crops in the field were damaged.

"We can't get in there yet to assess the damage because there's electricity in there," Murphy said. "They said it was 104 mph winds. I think we got hit directly with the wind. It's torn up our crops. We don't have any crops left. We don't have anything left, basically. We're pretty destitute right now."

"We're pretty devastated," Murphy said. "We don't know what to do. We had put our funds in our greenhouses, and we don't have insurance on our greenhouses."