Windmill turbine lost in accident

A tractor trailer rig hauling a windmill turbine toppled over on Wednesday, closing a Stephens County roadway overnight.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Goad Road, two miles east of Bailey Road, east of Bray, was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday after the truck turned over, spilling the turbine on the roadway. The hauling company advised they would return this morning to clear up the roadway. Road closed signs have been placed within the 1-mile-section by the company.