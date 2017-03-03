Wildlife star in new refuge photo exhibit

This month marks Amber photographer Cammie Myers' second show at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

Her last appearance was two years ago. The new exhibit will be up through the end of March. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the junction of Oklahoma 49 and Oklahoma 115.

Myers grew up going to the refuge with her parents. "It's somewhere that's been part of my life as far back as I can remember," she said.

She attended a small school called Friend before graduating from Chickasha High School, where she now works as assistant technology director for the district and assistant pom coach for the high school. (Their pom squad actually won state this year.)

She has two degrees from the University of Oklahoma, a bachelor's in environmental science and an associate's in computer science. She also has a sideline, Oklahoma Rain Photography, which can be found online at www.okrainphotos.com.

"It's a confusing name because there are not any storm pictures. There are a couple of lightning pictures every now and then. But I picked it because people who don't know Oklahoma, or maybe even some who do, think that it is dry and flat and boring. And that's not the case at all. We have so much biodiversity in the state, and we do get rain. Sometimes we get a lot of rain."

Her show has a section of photos that is strictly from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, but she has made it her mission to visit and promote state parks and any other national areas through her Facebook page. The first photo visitors will see when they walk into the gallery is of an alligator taken at Red Slough National Wildlife Refuge in southeastern Oklahoma.