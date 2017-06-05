Wheat market leaves farmers considering options

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Agriculture experts in Oklahoma estimate the state's farmers planted 10 percent fewer acres of winter wheat at the end of last year, opting to use the acreage for more profitable endeavors.

The Oklahoman reports the information revealed at an Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association meeting Wednesday shows the number of acres farmers plant for winter wheat has dropped over the past five years.

Despite the reduced acreage, Oklahoma State University's cooperative extension service, crop consultants and area agronomists predict 2017's wheat harvest will be the largest in the state since 2013. Information from the federal Agriculture Department says Oklahoma farmers planted 5.6 million acres of wheat in 2013. The new estimates say 4.5 acres were planted for 2017.