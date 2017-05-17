Wheat farmers may struggle to reap profit on crop

Activities are starting to stir in Southwest Oklahoma's rural areas.

Wheat harvesters are making test runs, cotton planters are being cleaned out and a lot of young calves are feeling new brands and vaccinations.

On the wheat harvest scene, Mike Schulte, exececutive director of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission, said that "Wheat harvest in Oklahoma has begun on the Oklahoma/Texas border with combines rolling along the Red River down around Grandfield and Eldorado. It has been reported over the past two days in the Grandfield area elevators have taken in around 30,000 bushels. Test weights have been averaging 63-65 pounds per bushel with yields ranging from 20 to 40 bushels per acre.

"In Eldorado, some early wheat was harvested in the last two or three days. The Farmers Cooperative there reports approximately 60,000 bushels have been brought in. Test weights in this area are ranging from 60-61 pounds per bushel with yields from 20 to 40 bushels per acre. It is reported some wheat has been harvested around Frederick, but the harvest season is still early there. Predicted storms may postpone harvest for a few days."

Wheat streak mosaic virus is spreading from Northwest Oklahoma to the central part of the state, according to Bob Hunger, Oklahoma State University crop disease specialist. No cases have been reported yet this year, he said.

"An infection in the fall will probably zero out your crop," he said.

"At least if it is across the entire field. With a spring infection, you will be looking at easily 20 to 25 percent losses. Several factors are at play this year which could potentially contribute to the spread of wheat streak in the state, including uncontrolled volunteer wheat left in abandoned fields where curl mites were able to survive throughout the growing season, allowing the virus to spread to commercial wheat fields. Certain weather-related issues may also contribute to the problem, too.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to managing your risk of infection, there really aren't many options. No fungicides are known to prevent the disease, and if you think you can prevent it from the source, you will find there is no insecticide available either to kill the curl mites. Fungicides will not work on this at all and according etymologists, there are no insecticides to control the mites. A later planting date will lessen the infection in the fall. Then a later planting date will lessen the infection in the fall and the alternative grassy weeds harboring the mites and the virus are really the two only options available."