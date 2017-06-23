Waurika Reservoir included on latest DEQ advisory list of lakes with high mercury levels

Waurika Lake has been added to a list of state lakes found by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to have fish with elevated levels of mercury.

The department has produced a "Guide to Healthy Fish Consumption in Oklahoma" that can be accessed online at http://www.deq.state.ok.us/CSDnew/fish/PDFs/2017_MercuryinFish.pdf. General guidelines call for people who fish lakes on the advisory list not to eat large amounts of fish that are larger "predator" types like largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, white, striped or hybrid bass, walleye, saugeye, or flathead catfish. Smaller, younger fish, especially in varieties that don't feed on other fish, should be considered safe for consumption in larger amounts.

"The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality encourages Oklahomans to go fishing and enjoy eating the fish they catch. Just keep in mind that not all fish should be eaten in unlimited amounts," the guide states.

A public meeting has been planned for Tuesday to discuss mercury levels and what they mean for state lakes and people who like to fish in them. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Department of Environmental Quality offices at 707 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City.

The mercury levels do not affect drinking water safety or lake recreational activities like swimming or boating, the department reports.

Mercury advisories have been issued for a total of 54 state lakes, including 14 added since the last advisory in 2016. In addition to Waurika Reservoir, the new lakes include Arcadia Lake, Birch Reservoir, Boomer Lake, Copan Reservoir, El Reno Lake, Greenleaf Reservoir, Lone Chimney Lake, Lake McMurtry, Lake Murray, Pawnee Lake, Lake Ponca, Lake Raymond Gary and Shell Lake.

According to the department's guide, mercury is an element released into the atmosphere through man-made processes like manufacturing or coal-fired power production, or by natural processes, like a volcanic eruption.