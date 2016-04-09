Waurika Lake project nearing completion

Board members of the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District hope to declare the district's $10 million upgrade substantially complete when they meet in October as the contractor ties up remaining details on a project that began in historic drought but was delayed by historic rains.

District Manager Dave Taylor said Friday there were only two substantial details left to complete (and that work was to be done by week's end): ensuring the new gates seal, per standard specifications, and resolving the power supply problem with the lake level detector.

The project, approved by the district's board in spring 2015, was a direct result of the drought that had siphoned away so much water that the conservation district was imposing restrictions on how much water its member cities could withdraw. Taylor and his board outlined a plan to those six member cities, including Lawton, last year, detailing a dredging project that included a 4,000-foot-long channel to uncover the gates that allow the water intake system to draw water from the lake to ship to member cities. The work also included replacement of those gates and what started as a floating waterline that would allow water to be drawn from the deepest portion of the lake. That waterline now is on the bottom of the lake, along the trench, Taylor said.

While the issue is less pressing today because Waurika Lake is recording 97.85 percent of its conservation pool and is about one-third foot from the top of its gates, it was critically important in early 2015 when most lakes across western Oklahoma were so low that users were balancing water needs against what was available in their lakes and worrying whether existing supply systems could even extract the water.

Gates were inoperable

That was part of Waurika Lake's problem, officials said last year, explaining that once the lake elevation reached the bottom of the middle set of gates, water could no longer be extracted by the intake system because the bottom set of gates was inoperable.

The conservancy district board proposed and member cities accepted a plan to dredge the lake and replace the gates, simultaneously increasing the holding capacity of the lake while ensuring water could be drawn even from the lake's deepest region.

Taylor said the largest components of the construction project were completed earlier this year, but he hasn't wanted to declare the project substantially complete until the last details were finalized. That work is nearing completion and he plans to ask his board for that completion designation at its October meeting.