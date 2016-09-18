Water systems are out of compliance

Dozens of public water systems across Oklahoma, including 18 in Southwest Oklahoma, have been cited for being out of compliance with a water quality standard set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and are working with the state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on plans to meet the standard.

Six water providers in the Lawton area have recently agreed to terms of consent orders with the DEQ: the Duncan Public Utilities Authority, Snyder Public Works Authority, Indiahoma Public Works Authority, Comanche County Rural Water District No. 4, Mountain Park Public Works Authority and the community of Duncan Mobile Village, which purchases its water from a provider.

Patty Thompson, engineering manager for the DEQ's public water supply group, said consent orders are in the works but haven't yet been finalized for 12 other water systems in Southwest Oklahoma.

"We're sending out over 150 of these (consent orders across the state)," Thompson said. "It's small systems. It's big systems, all kinds of communities."

The problem relates to the use of chlorine to treat water. Chlorine has been the go-to chemical used for decades to kill bacteria, viruses and parasites that otherwise might spread diseases like cholera through the water. Some byproducts are left over, however, after chlorine mixes on a molecular level with certain organic materials like decaying leaves, plants or algae. The EPA's limit set on those byproducts, called trihalomethanes or THMs, used to be 100 parts per billion but was lowered by the EPA to 80 parts per billion.

There's a reason for that. Researchers have reported that people who drink two liters of water daily with THMs exceeding 100 parts per billion over the course of a lifetime have a slightly higher risk of developing bladder or colorectal cancer.

Thompson said the DEQ started stepping up enforcement of the THM standard in 2014. Many water systems, which are required to monitor and report on THM levels, have been issued notices of violation after "rolling averages" have exceeded THM limits over multiple quarters. As an example, she said Duncan's quarterly averages since 2013 have ranged from 85 to 172 parts per billion.