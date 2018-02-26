Walters nutrition site gets support

When the doors open at 8 a.m., visitors to the Walters Nutrition Center feel like they are sitting with family and they enjoy each other's company as they spend the day visiting, playing games and sharing a meal with each other.

"The site is part of the Delta Nutrition Center network," Norma Smith, site director, said. "We open at 8 a.m., serve lunch at 11:30, and close the center at 1 p.m. That gives our patrons plenty of time to socialize and get to know each other better. They have grown to be like family over time."

The center is open Monday through Friday and serves 30-35 in-house meals each day, according to Smith. The center also has 10-12 home deliveries every day.

"From 10:45-11 a.m., we play bingo, cards, checkers, and dominoes," Smith said. "At lunchtime, seniors 60 years of age and older are welcome to eat for a suggested $2 donation. Folks under 60 are asked to donate $5.85 for their meal.