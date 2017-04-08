Walters food bank open second, fourth Saturdays of each month

WALTERS The Walters Community Food Pantry is open 8-10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in the old City Hall building, 131 1/2 W. California Street. Pantry organizers try to provide a two-week supply of basic staples to those who apply.

An average of 66 households are served through this Walters Ministerial Alliance program, according to Roger Noland. Those who apply must be residents of Cotton County and provide identification, as well as income verification.

"The food bank out of Oklahoma City supplies us to help the families that are suffering," Noland said. "They will need to fill out an application onsite. The Oklahoma Food Bank requires that."