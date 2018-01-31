Walters chamber celebrates great citizens,‘good little town’

Approximately 100 people gathered at the Cotton Electric Civic Room in Walters for the annual Walters Chamber of Commerce banquet Monday evening. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Walters Citizen of the Year winner.

Citizen of the YearCraig Williams

Craig Williams, who owns Williams Landscaping in Lawton, was given the award, and it was a big surprise to him.

"I never thought that I would be named "Citizen of the Year,'" he said. "I have been helping Walters for many years by creating streetscapes and the welcome monuments coming into town."

Williams has owned the landscaping company for 35 years and has enjoyed working with the people of Walters.

"Folks here are a fun bunch of people," he said. "It's a good little town. I am trying to help save the little towns of the state, one at a time. I also do landscaping in Waurika and enjoy that too. I just love what I do and enjoy helping people beautify their area of the world."

There were approximately 20 vendors at the event and most were giving door prizes. There was also a silent auction of items donated by local merchants. The auction items included hunting-related items, certificates to local restaurants, certificates to the local convenience store in Walters and centerpieces that decorated the tables at the banquet. Walters Chamber of Commerce member Rosezetta Dye took the podium after an invocation and welcome from Chamber President Brantley Tillery.

Productiveyear recounted

"We have seen a lot of good things happen last year in Walters," Dye said. "Our Chamber banquet started out 2017 on a great note, followed by the annual Pancake Supper. We also had ribbon cuttings for several businesses including Absolute Car and Truck Repair; Lizard Jo's Boutique; Mac's Laundry and Motel; Jamon and Pam Kelley's Bunkhouse Cabins and RV Park; Horse Sense Graphics and Terry and Carolyn Fento's Small Engine Repair.

"In April we hosted the annual Easter Egg Hunt and in June, Brantley Tillery was installed as the new president of the Chamber. July was also a busy month with our annual fireworks show and ribbon-cuttings for 50 Shades of Rust, and Jeff Graham Insurance. We also hosted the rodeo parade in July."