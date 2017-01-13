Walters boil advisory remains

WALTERS The boil advisory for people on Walters city water is still in effect, according to Joey Spence who works for the water department.

"As of right now all of the samples have been pulled," Spence said about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

He said they took seven samples and expect to have the results back about noon Friday.

The voluntary boil advisory has been in effect since Wednesday to ensure the safety of drinking water. It's also recommended for making coffee, tea or preparing food; as well as bathing infants, preparing formula or brushing teeth.