Voters will select new representative

Voters will choose from two candidates Tuesday during a special election for Oklahoma House District 51.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The seat has been vacant since the resignation of Scott Biggs effective Nov. 2, 2017. Biggs took a job for the federal government.

Registered voters will make a selection between Republican Brad Boles of Marlow and Democrat Charles Murdock, also of Marlow.

Municipalities represented in District 51 include all or parts of Alex, Blanchard, Bradley, Bray, Bridge Creek, Central High, Duncan, Marlow, Newcastle, Ninnekah, Tuttle and Velma. This district includes portions of Grady, McClain and Stephens counties. To find out if you are eligible to vote, contact your local election board or go online to OK.gov/elections and select the online voter tool.

Murdock retired from a 32-year career in public schools. He is co-owner of and instructor for a commercial driving school in Duncan, Ace Driving Academy. He and his wife, Billie, have been married 51 years. They have a son, who lives in Owasso with his wife and their three sons. He also worked as a membership representative for the Oklahoma Education Association in 2010-2012 and received numerous awards during his education career.