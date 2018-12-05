Volunteers show they care during event in Duncan

DUNCAN As the final hours of United Way of Stephens County's Day of Caring were slipping away Friday, Kristen Arrington was impressed by the volume of volunteerism she'd seen.

For more than 40 years, the Day of Caring has brought out the best in local individuals, organizations and businesses, and the 2018 Day of Caring was continuing the spirit of people helping people.

"We had a fantastic number of people turn out for the opportunity of helping, and we did had a variety of work with our projects. There was truly something for everybody, and people really jumped in on the chance to accomplish our projects," said Arrington, who spent many years as a Day of Caring volunteer, before taking on the task of being chair of the 2018 organizational committee.

"We had 120 chairs set up for breakfast at Duncan Regional Hospital in the morning. The conference room was full and there were people standing around the room.

"I had thought we could have over 120 volunteers, but we ended up with at least 150, if not more."

What was equally impressive was how quickly projects got done.

"We have several projects that were completed in the morning, and then people who had completed a project went around and helped with other projects," Arrington noted.

"I've never seen so much work get done in such a short time. People wanted to accomplish things, and they did."

There were 18 projects planned, six were for United Way of Stephens County members and another dozen were projects for a variety of other partner agencies.