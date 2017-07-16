Volunteers needed for reading program

DUNCAN - Volunteers interested in participating in the 2017-18 Readers & Leaders program, coordinated by the United Way of Stephens County, are invited to attend an information and one-hour sign-up session at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the gathering hall of First Christian Church, 912 W. Walnut.

Readers and teachers are matched with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade classes for weekly 30-minute reading periods. Sessions can include an entire class, small groups or individuals.

"We're really excited about this year's Readers & Leaders program," said Patty Jennings, coordinator of the program and a former teacher of the year in Duncan Public Schools.

Goals for the program, which will include 32 classrooms, are to improve reading skills and enjoyment in the lower elementary grades, modeling a joy of reading and enthusiasm for learning.

"Our most recent program was a huge success," Jennings said. "The kids looked forward to each session and made our readers feel really special. Their time together provided a nice break in the school schedule."