Volunteers lend hand during Day of Caring

DUNCAN - It was the kind of job that can give a guy a backache just thinking about.

In the yard just behind what's soon to become the Charis Pregnancy Center in Duncan, there loomed several hulking pieces of old playground equipment, including remnants of a merry-go-round, all rooted in huge chunks of buried concrete.

And it all needed to go.

Wayne White, a veteran volunteer for the annual Day of Caring of the United Way of Stephens County, admits that his heart sank a little when he realized the magnitude of the job he'd signed up for removing all of the old playground pieces so that they could be hauled off and sold for scrap. Several volunteers in his group came Friday with sledge hammers and power tools to cut through steel. They even had a tractor, but it didn't take them long to realize they were over-matched.

That's when what's truly great about the Day of Caring became so crystal clear.

Some volunteers stepped up to help the volunteers.

Keith Gray and Brian Wrinkles, who work for WW Builders in Duncan, were at a job site nearby. Importantly, they got the word from the boss that it would be OK to help the Day of Caring volunteers. Even more important than that, though, they had a backhoe. So, not long after their arrival, the heaviest of the day's work was done.

Day of Caring Chairman Gina Flesher was quick to count the "heroes" from WW Builders among some 150 others, including several dozen young people, who volunteered to take on numerous projects at United Way and other non-profit organizations, most of them in Duncan but also in Marlow, Comanche, Velma and even at the Girl Scouts' Camp E-Ko-Wah on the shore of Lake Fuqua in far eastern Stephens County. There, project coordinator Joe Snipes said volunteers spent the day sprucing up grounds around the 140-acre camp, painting inside and outside cabins and tree houses, and taking on other jobs. He said it was the kind of day that catches the camp up on work that might not otherwise get done.

That same sentiment was expressed by others, like Michelle Fuller, assistant administrator at the Duncan Community Residence, where volunteers from Duncan's First Bank and Trust spent the morning painting exterior trim. The residence is home to a couple of dozen adults who have struggles with mental illness, and Fuller said money, time and other resources are always tight.