Volunteers to count Southwest Oklahoma homeless population

Southwest Oklahomans will turn out Friday to attempt to count the region's homeless population.

Approximately 75 private nonprofits and churches, veterans' organizations, state and local government agencies, and Fort Sill units will conduct an I COUNT campaign, an attempt in a 24-hour period to count all the homeless in 16 counties.

Although all homeless will be counted, there's a special emphasis on an accurate count of homeless veterans to qualify for public and Department of Veterans Affairs support, such as housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Under the program, homeless veterans are eligible for housing, rent, utilities, security and help with moving.

Jervis Jackson, who coordinates the regional count for the Lawton Housing Authority, said the data also provide information on what the community's needs are, such as whether there is demand for more shelter space or transitional housing. Local organizations are also attempting to set up a "safe haven" that would provide not only housing but also support services at the same location.

"We always need more permanent affordable housing," he told the Association of the U.S. Army's Soldier-Family Council last week.

From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday, volunteers will survey the homeless in camps and shelters and other usual homeless venues, such as daytime gathering areas and in free lunch and dinner sites.

Homeless shelters will report their census numbers to the Lawton Housing Authority, which coordinates the count. Free meals will be available on Friday in Lawton at Burger King restaurants and St. John's Missionary Baptist Church and volunteers will be at those sites to count the homeless.