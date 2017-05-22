Veterans are stars of Hobart's Celebration of Freedom

HOBART The celebration of freedom will ring across Hobart this weekend.

The Kiowa County community and the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum will partner for the ninth annual Celebration of Freedom a two-day event of patriotic music, fun and remembrance. Nikki Jones, program director, said Friday and Saturday will be packed with events, but it's important not to forget the importance of the weekend the soldiers and veterans.

"We want to do everything wrapped around the military and honoring the veterans," she said. "So everything we're doing out here ties back to them."

The celebration officially kicks off Friday with the start of a silent auction at the Stanley Building in downtown Hobart. Jones said this will be the largest silent auction in the state with dozens of items that are sure to entice just about anyone to bid. It will feature everything from handbags and jewelry to autographed memorabilia and personalized effects from General Tommy Franks.

"There's going to be a lot of unique stuff in there that you're not going to find anywhere else," Jones said.