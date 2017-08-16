Vehicles roll in morning accident near Geronimo

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred near Geronimo in southern Comanche County Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 277 near Holiday Road about 1.2 miles south of Geronimo.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Dalas Anderson, a pickup driven by Dillon K. Pinson, 21, of Lawton was northbound on U.S. 277 when his vehicle struck the rear of a van driven by Jonathan D. Morgan, 38, of Walters that was also northbound. Morgan's vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled an undetermined number of times. Pinson's vehicle left the roadway to the right and re-entered the roadway before departing to the left, striking an embankment and rolling an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its side.

Pinson was taken by ambulance to a Lawton hospital, where he was admitted in good condition with trunk internal injuries. Morgan went by private vehicle to a quick care center, where he was treated for a head injury and released.