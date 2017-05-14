Vehicle accident reported in Cotton County Saturday

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an injury accident Saturday afternoon in Cotton County.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma 53 about 2 miles east of Oklahoma 65 and 6 miles east of Walters.

An air helicopter service was dispatched to transport at least one person, according to scanner traffic at that time. The eastbound lane was closed at 3:45 p.m. in the vicinity of the accident while the crash was being investigated. It was reopened at 6 p.m.

The OHP report was not completed by 10 p.m. so no other details were available.