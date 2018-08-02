Valentine treats sold to benefit shelter pets

DUNCAN Orders are being taken for Valentine's Day cupcakes and cakeballs with proceeds benefiting the Stephens County Humane Society. Deadline to place orders is Saturday.

Cupcakes, cakeballs

To order, call (580) 641-0667 or 641-1503; or stop by Viridian Coffee at 1410 W. Main. Pre-orders are recommended and credit cards will be accepted.

Cupcakes are $20 per half-dozen and $35 per dozen. Cakeballs are $20 per dozen.

"We are so excited that Viridian Coffee is sponsoring our event," said Patti Whitaker, fundraiser chair on the Stephens County Humane Society Board of Directors. "Because of Viridian, all proceeds will go directly to shelter animals. For an extra $5, we have delivery by our Dalmatians (volunteers in constumes) in the Marlow/Duncan area.